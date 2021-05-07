Japan may approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines as early as May 20 -Nikkei

Tokyo :

Health ministry officials plan to hold a meeting around that date to discuss approval, the financial daily reported.





The only vaccine for the novel coronavirus to have received Japanese approval so far is that developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. Approvals for other vaccines are widely expected to come later this month, though no specific dates have been announced.





Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to have enough vaccine doses for the country's 126 million people by June, before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.