LIC to have five working days starting from May 10

New Delhi :

Pursuant to a notification on April 15, 2021, wherein the central government has declared every Saturday as a public holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policy holders and other stakeholders are informed that from May 10, all offices of LIC will work from Monday to Friday, it said in a public notice.





"Starting May 10, 2021, office hours from Monday to Friday would be 10 AM to 5:30 PM," it added.