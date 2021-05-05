2 held for raising slogans against PM in 2019 granted bail

Chennai :

As per the prosecution case, the petitioners are supporters of a banned Maoist organisation. While the husband of the main accused in the case Manivasagam, said to have died in a police encounter, petitioners have raised slogans praising the deceased and also abused the Prime Minister and police personnel.





Hence, a criminal case was registered against all the petitioners and now the two persons have moved court seeking bail.





While the Additional Public Prosecutor strongly opposed the bail on the ground that all the accused are supporters of a banned Maoist organisation and have raised slogans against the government, the counsel appearing for petitioners submitted that the incident happened in 2019 and barring them raising slogans against the government and there is absolutely no allegation of violence.





However, Justice M Dhandapani granted the bail on noting that the only allegation is that they raised slogans praising the deceased Maoist leader and against the government and that those similarly placed as co-accused have been granted bail.





Also accounting for the period of incarceration already undergone by the bail applicants Vilkrishnan and Vediyappan, the judge granted them bail after directing them to execute a bond of Rs 10,000 with two sureties.





The duo was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the GOI), in addition to provisions under the UAP Act.