Guv gets new Assembly notification

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday handed over the notification of the Election Commission (EC) to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for constituting the new Legislative Assembly.
Chennai:
A Raj Bhavan communique said Sahoo handed over the EC notification to the Governor under Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for the due Constitution of the new Legislative Assembly.
Anandrao V Patil, Secretary to Governor, V Rajaraman, Additional CEO and Special Secretary to Government and Anand, Joint CEO Public (Elections) Department were present on the occasion.
Conversations