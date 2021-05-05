Mixed reactions to new curbs, many hope for normalcy to return to city

Chennai :

“While we cannot say for sure if this will help curb the numbers or not, I do feel that this is a catch-22 situation. On one hand, we have to tackle the pandemic, and on the other, we have the economic condition of the country. But while there will be an economic impact, we need to focus on the worrying situation at hand at a time like this,” said Jyoti Agarwal, a resident of Nungambakkam.





With the news about deaths and rise in new cases all around them, city residents are hoping that these measures will bring about a change. However, some feel that the government and officials have a stake in the blame.





“Indeed, the public hasn’t followed the norms. But we cannot deny the fact that the government and officials also had a part to play in this surge. They held the elections and campaigns in an unsafe manner. They promoted religious gatherings across the nation. We aren’t the only one to blame, and they need to take the onus and make the right amends,” said Aravind Subramaniam, a client services executive in the city.





For senior citizens, this moment marks a return to the situation that prevailed last year when leaving their homes was a dangerous prospect. The difference this time is the grief that they carry after hearing the illnesses or deaths in their families or among their friends.





“We still can’t leave the house because of the different strain and because of the lack of mask adherence by others. Every day, someone calls to say that a family member is sick or that someone has passed away. Even though I’m vaccinated, I’m still at risk, which makes it dangerous for me to leave the house. I hope that the new restrictions will help us,” said Krishnamoorthy, a resident of Shenoy Nagar.