8 Remdesivir vials missing from Madurai GRH

One of the medicines used to treat a section of pandemic patients, Remdesivir has become one of the most sought-after drugs in India, including Tamil Nadu. Such is the demand that it is being sold at a very high margin, and doctors and hospital staff were arrested for hoarding and selling it in black market.





According to sources, vials of the injection were missing from the box that was left at the drug storage facility. Medicines like this are usually given to the staff nurse of the special ward. But this time, they were handed over to a contract worker, sources added.





Based on a complaint, Mathichiyam police filed a case under Section 380 of IPC and formed special teams to investigate the matter. Officials took the box to see if there are any fingerprints, and are also checking CCTV footage to find any possible clue to nab the accused. They also questioned staff at the drug storage godown.





The case of missing drug has raised several questions among the people, who pointed out that a large number of patients’ kin are waiting in long queues to buy the medicine.





Recently, there were few incidents reported about Remdesivir being sold illegally at exorbitant rates, capitalising on the growing demand for the injection that many believe could save the lives of their kin affected by the infection. Investigating the cases, a few offenders had been nabbed by the police. As per procedure, it can be bought over counter only based on doctors’ prescription and also after producing the buyer’s Aadhaar card.