‘Oxygen stock adequate in Thanjavur’

Thiruchirapalli :

After inspecting Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, the Collector told the reporters that the number of private hospitals providing COVID treatment has been increased to 20 from 13 in the district as directed by the government. Based on priority, the district administration was providing treatment to the people, he added.





The oxygen production units in the district were inspected and instructions have been given to distribute medical oxygen to hospitals based on priority, Collector Rao said. “On Monday, two private hospitals were given oxygen on priority basis,” he added. The medical college hospital has a captive plant that generates 20 kilo litre liquid oxygen.





“We are conducting review meetings every day with the joint director and deputy director of health, medical college dean and private hospital managements to ensure the availability of oxygen. Also, steps are being initiated to increase the number of beds in the district. So far, 4,500 beds are available in the district, and 2191 patients are being treated,” he said.





Also, officials from the PWD and Health Department have initiated an inspection to establish more oxygen generation plants in Thanjavur, Collector Rao added.





Similarly, Tiruchy Collector S Divyadharshini inspected the government hospitals across the district to ensure that they had enough number of beds and adequate stock of liquid oxygen.