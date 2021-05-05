Mortality rate of police personnel at all-time high, 126 die in 4 months

Chennai :

The numbers provided by members of the constabulary showed that in April, 48 police personnel died of various reasons including 11 who succumbed to COVID. All these deaths were happening despite the claim from police top brass that they were conducting various welfare measures for the well-being of the State personnel.





In the last four months, a total of 12 people died of corona, 13 commited suicide, cancer killed 9, 20 lost lives due to heart attack, 22 were killed in road mishaps and 47 succumbed to various health issues apart from COVID. As many as 337 police personnel had died for various reasons, including coronavirus, last year.





Police officers had been reiterating that corona deaths were inevitable just like in civil society but claimed steps were being taken to reduce health and stress related deaths among the personnel. With the death rate going up as compared to last year, it is doubtful if the steps are making any impact, noted an AR constable.





Meanwhile, officials said they have started health rejuvenation camps in every district, with provisions to help even alcohol addicts. Officials further claimed they have suggested that the constabulary meet with the DSP or the SP at least twice a month.