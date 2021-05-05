Stalin to meet Guv today, stake claim to form govt

Chennai :

As per the party procedure, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had proposed the name of Stalin as the legislature party head and was endorsed by the MLAs instantly. Party sources further said that Stalin was expected to meet Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit at his office today (Wednesday) to stake his party’s claim to officially form the government.





As Stalin already announced earlier, the swearing-in ceremony, which would be held at Raj Bhavan on Friday, would be a low-key affair due to the pandemic situation. The Governor would invite the DMK leader and his proposed council of ministers for the function where they will take oath as ministers.





According to information, the finalising of portfolios for ministers is under way and could be a mix of seasoned hands like KN Nehru, Ponmudi, Thangam Thennarasu, EV Velu and newbies including Udhayanidhi Stalin. One or two surprises are also likely, according to party sources.





The DMK and its allied parties, including Congress, bagged 159 seats against the AIADMK, which could get win only 74 Assembly constituencies during the elections held on April 6. According to the results declared by the Election commission, DMK bagged 133 seats on its own, which includes its allies who contested on the Rising Sun symbol. The Congress won 18 seats while VCK also grabbed four constituencies. DMK’s other election allies such as CPI and CPI (M) bagged two seats each.