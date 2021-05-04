Vivo pledges Rs 10cr aid to support Covid-hit India

New Delhi :

As part of the 'VivoCares' initiative, Vivo has undertaken several initiatives to help out those in need during this devastating second wave of Covid-19. The company will donate oxygen concentrators worth Rs 6 crore that will be distributed to various government hospitals to support the Covid relief measures.





"We are facing one of the worst crises in the history of humanity, and it is important for all of us to support each other in these unprecedented times. Vivo is committed to its people, and these initiatives are just a small step to extend our support to the communities. We all are in this together and will get through by helping each other," Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.





The company also has partnered with ISKCON to distribute 1,00,000 free cooked meals at the doorsteps of Covid stricken patients and families in Gurugram.





Further, in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the world's largest mid-day meal programme provider, Vivo will give out a 'Happiness Kit' for all 500+ students of a government school for six months in Delhi.





The six-months long happiness project will support nutrition through food items, education through books and stationery, and hygiene through daily essentials. It has also pledged to donate two ambulances fitted with cardio-ventilator machines.





Vivo had, in 2020, donated over 9 lakh masks, 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 liters of sanitizer to the state and central government agencies to help fight the pandemic.