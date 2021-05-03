Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Minister C Vijayabaskar wins in Viralimalai

Chennai :

Current Health Minister and AIADMK Candidate of Viralimalai constituency C Vijayabaskar was declared a winner, today.





The counting process was delayed in Viralimalai following an EVM complaint raised by the DMK yesterday. The final results were announced earlier today and Minister Vijayabaskar was declared the winner of the Viralimalai Constituency. He was also given the Victory certificate.





Earlier in its complaint, the DMK party had said that around 4,000 votes polled in favour of the party candidate Palaniappan were counted in favor of AIADMK candidate and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who was shown to be leading with about 3,000 votes during the initial phase of counting.