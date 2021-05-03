Jr Vasanth dedicates Kumari win to father

Madurai :

With a massive victory over his rival Pon Radhakrishnan of BJP, the jubilant Vijay Vasanth proved himself to be a promising pick for Congress. It was an impressive political debut for Vasanth, who enjoyed a steady lead in every round of counting.





Earlier, when he got the opportunity to contest, Vijay Vasanth said he wanted to put himself into the shoes of his father Vasantha Kumar, who left a mark in the Congress and ‘deliver’. It’s his commitment to the people, who voted him to power, that earned him accolades. Kanniyakumari LS seat fell vacant after the demise of former sitting MP Vasanthakumar, who succumbed to COVID last year. His son Vijay Vasanth followed up Vasanthakumar’s victory.





Vijay Vasanth dedicated his victory to his father Vasanthakumar and his party, which rested hopes on him. Thanking people, he said he would firstly represent the demand for bringing more COVID care and attention to the people of his constituency during this pandemic period. At the end of 27 rounds, Vijay Vasanth had a lead of 1,18,568 votes over BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan, who got 3,69,195 votes. Radhakrishnan had earlier won from this Lok Sabha seat in 2014.