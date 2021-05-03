State lets COVID guard down at counting centres, public places on day of mandate

Chennai :

As the counting started in the morning, the booth agents were checked and sanitised at the counting centres. However, as the day progressed, booths started getting crowded with party supporters and social distancing was nowhere to be seen.





Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the State, some of the party offices witnessed overcrowding and celebrations by bursting crackers and dancing in groups even as the counting continued. Many did not even wear masks as they joined the celebrations while some could be seen with masks below their chin.





Some of the counting centres including the ones at Anna University, Loyola College and others saw overcrowding of party members and supporters during the counting. The supporters also took to celebrations on roads after the results were declared towards the evening in several constituencies.





Meanwhile, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi sought the cadre to avoid gathering on the streets and celebrating in public. “Our leaders and party have the responsibility to fight coronavirus from tomorrow. So, please disperse from Anna Arivalayam. Don’t gather on the streets and celebrate. Please celebrate at home, ” he said.





Election observers were earlier tested for COVID-19 and were allowed for counting if they produce a negative COVID-19 test report and it is common knowledge that election rallies in the State have been reported as one of the major superspreader events leading to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.