AMMK fails to impress people, TTV trails

Chennai :

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who shifted from the prestigious RK Nagar seat and contested in Kovilpatti, was trailing by over 7,000 votes and is likely to lose as per the latest trend. The party performed badly in Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu, where the archival DMK trounced both the AIADMK and the AMMK candidates by a huge margin. The alliance partners DMMK and AIMIM failed to open an account as the counting of votes continued. Commenting on the performance, DMK sympathiser Nanjil Sampath, who was once a loyalist of TTV Dhinakaran, said that there is no present and future for the AMMK. “First there has been no present for Dhinakaran. So where is the question of future to AMMK,” Sampath told DT Next.





“We were confident of making inroads and this defeat is huge for us to digest. The party failed to spend for its candidates resulting in this loss,” admitted an AMMK candidate wishing not to be named.