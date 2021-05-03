Naam Tamilar Katchi increases vote share, stands third in most seats

Chennai :

The party, which opened its account with a mere 1.1 per cent vote share in the 2016 assembly election, has garnered more than 5 per cent this election.





Like 2016, the NTK contested in all the 234 constituencies without being part of any alliance. The party also created a sensation by fielding 50 per cent women candidates in the election, a trend which it started from 2019 Parliamentary election.





Though the NTK has been widening its presence, the party failed to make any dent in the poll. But according to the vote share, the party polled more than 21 lakh votes, roughly 5 lakh votes more than its tally in the 2019 Parliamentary election. In most constituencies, the party stood third, next to DMK and AIADMK and ahead of MNM and AMMK candidates.





Tamil Nadu witnessed a five-cornered fight in the 2021 election. But apart from DMK and AIADMK alliance, all of the three parties, including NTK, MNM and AMMK failed to get even a single seat. Among the three parties, the NTK stood tall with more than 5 per cent vote share, which improved from 3.88% in the 2019 Parliament election.





Despite leaping in vote share in the 2021 election, the NTK for the third straight election has failed to win even a single seat in the state.