VCK’s impressive run continues in 2021 polls

Chennai :

In the results released on Sunday, VCK candidates won in four constituencies of Kattumannarkovil, Cheyyur, Nagapattinam and Tiruporur. Interestingly, the VCK had the best strike rate among all the political parties with 67 per cent as they won four out of six seats.





Followed by 100 per cent strike-rate in the 2019 Parliamentary election in which they won both the seats allotted to them, the VCK contested the 2021 Assembly election with six constituencies in ‘Pot’ symbol. They were allotted Vanur, Kattumannarkoyil, Cheyyur, Arakkonam, Nagapattinam and Tiruporur constituencies in the DMK alliance. Among them, Nagapattinam and Tiruporur were general constituencies, while the remaining four were reserved constituencies.





VCK, apart from winning two reserved constituencies of Kattumannarkoyil and Cheyyur, also won the two general constituencies of Nagapattinam and Tiruprorur. This is considered to be a decent victory for VCK in any assembly election as in 2006 they got two seats in the AIADMK alliance, and in the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections they were completely routed.





The party’s vote share increased to 1.5 per cent from 1.18 per cent in the 2019 Parliamentary election. In the 2006 assembly elections, they polled 1.3 per cent of votes, in 2011 they got 1.5 per cent and 0.77 per cent in 2016. Speaking on the victory, Thirumavalavan, in series of tweets, said, “VCK has shattered hate politics by its victory. Those who tried to restrict, contain and isolate us as only a Dalit party have been defeated.”