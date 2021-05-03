Murugan loses by slender margin of 507

DMK’s Kayalvizhi Selvaraj wins Dharapuram constituency by a slender margin of 507 votes. She secured 88,471 votes again BJP L Murugan’s 87,964 votes.

Coimbatore : Earlier, the results were delayed in the constituency in Tirupur district due to some snag in EVM machine. During the 25th round of counting, one of the counting machines developed a snag resulting in some tense moments as the BJP and DMK party men broke into a heated quarrel. With a few more rounds left for completion of the counting process, an EVM failed to function and the results were stopped resulting in tense moments. The election department officials announced that instead of the EVM machine, they would take up counting of VVPAT slips.