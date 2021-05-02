Chief Minister Palanisami wins in Edappadi with 93, 802 votes

Chennai :

Current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami was declared the winner of the Edappadi constituency for the fifth time on Sunday. He contested against DMK first-timer and deputy secretary of Salem (West) T Sampath Kumar and won with a huge margin of 93,802 votes.





Considered as Edappadi Palaniswami's home constituency, the Chief Minister has won from this constituency four times during the elections held in 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016 assembly polls, but has also lost in the 1996 and 2006 polls to the PMK.





The counting of EVM votes counting began in most constituencies by 8.30 am following the conclusion of the counting of postal ballots.