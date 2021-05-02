Unexpected fall in vegetable prices, say Koyambedu vendors

Chennai :

“This is an unexpected change in prices for the season of April to May. At this time, as we receive the second crop, we usually see wholesale prices increase gradually over April, and peak in May. However, owing to the exceptional circumstances we are in this year, we have seen a 10 per cent fall in the price of most of the vegetables. Although we have decreased supply, the prices have fallen,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association. The price of carrot has dropped to Rs 25 from Rs 30 per kg, while other vegetables like brinjal, beetroot and broad beans have fallen to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 25 per kg earlier. Also, vegetables like chow chow and cucumber have also reached Rs 25 per kg.





However, prices have risen in the case of a few vegetables like beans and onions, noted Sukumaran. Beans is priced at Rs 30 per kg, while onion is selling for Rs 20 per kg. Based on the quality, some varieties of tomato are also selling for higher prices of Rs 20 per kg.