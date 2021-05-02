City Corpn steps up daily testing to nearly 30,000

Chennai :

On Friday, 28,304 samples were tested – the highest the city has ever tested in a day. Of them, 5,473 samples turned out to be positive, which works out to 19.33 per cent test positivity rate (TPR).





“We have been given a target of testing 25,000 samples per day. On Thursday, it crossed 25,000,” an official said. Testing more samples helps trace more cases before the persons spread the infection, and also bring down positivity rate.





Meanwhile, the Corporation opened a 24x7 screening centre at Island Ground on Saturday. “It is run by Omandurar GH and RGGGH. Those who have tested positive should visit the screening centres before heading to the hospitals,” said MA Siddique IAS, special coordinator (COVID measures) for Chennai.





Corporation Commissioner G Prakash warned the infected persons under home quarantine and their family members of Rs 2,000 penalty if found getting out of houses. “For the second offence, they will be sent to COVID care centre,” he said.