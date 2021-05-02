Allot Rs 7,000 cr more to vaccinate all for free: Alagiri to Centre

Chennai :

Stating that state and central governments have the responsibility to vaccinate 63 crore people between 18years and about 120 crore vaccine doses would be required to vaccinate them, Alagiri said the central government should bear the responsibility of vaccinating all.





Central government should bear the financial burden of procuring vaccines and distributing them freely to the states, the TNCC chief said. He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accept the fairness in the demand and everyone could be vaccinated freely if the central government allocated Rs 7,000 crore in addition to the Rs 35,000 crore budgetary allocation.





“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes, everyone could be vaccinated for free. If there is a will, there is a way. The PM should accept the responsibility of saving the people,” Alagiri said, pointing out that the procurement of vaccine at the existing rates would cost Rs 7,500 crore for the Centre and Rs 34,400 crore to the states. “Together it would cost Rs 42,000 crore. Rs 35,000 crore has already been allotted in the union budget for vaccination. If the Centre allots an additional Rs 7,000 crore, all people could be vaccinated freely,” he added.





Cong starts COVID info centre at Gudiyattam





Under the aegis of the Vellore Congress rural district president G Suresh Kumar a COVID information centre was started at Gudiyattam on Friday.





The centre will provide both information and help regarding availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen for patients and also cremation. Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil will be in charge of the state control room in Chennai.





The centre can be contacted at 9884466333 and 9566622334.