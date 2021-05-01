IPL 2021: CSK title contenders, win over MI will 'solidify' the position, says Styris

New Delhi :

CSK and Mumbai Indians walk into this game with thumping victories in their previous matches. CSK is on top of the points table after stringing five consecutive wins in six outings while Mumbai Indians is at the fourth spot having won just three games.





"The power rankings, which you mentioned, I still have Mumbai at number one. So, I'm sticking to that, I think Mumbai, will go in as favourites. However, the performances CSK has given, they could win this as well. I think this is a bit of a test for CSK, because I think you still need to judge yourself against Mumbai juggernaut," said Styris on Star Sports show Cricket Live. "You can't judge Mumbai and what they've done so far -- this Chennai, it was a dreadful cricket pitch. They're out of there. Now, they're getting back onto a surface that they are more comfortable with. I think we'll see their players flourish and show their skills," he further said.





"I'd love to CSK win it, because I think that really does make them title contenders -- they're already title contenders, but this will really solidify that. Other than that, Mumbai is still the favourite in this competition," Styris added. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels since Mumbai Indians are not playing on Chennai wickets they hold an upper hand over CSK in the game slated to be played later on Saturday.





"Yeah, it's again a great battle. I think CSK played some great cricket throughout the summer so far but I think -- like Scotty again, not joint agreement Scotty -- they might go in on a wicket that should suit them more than what Chennai wicket did," said Southee. "So I think they'll start to find their own in the next few games. And as we know Mumbai, they are a quality side -- pushed strong through the middle and back into this tournament. So, I am picking Mumbai," he added.





Mumbai Indians will take on CSK on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.