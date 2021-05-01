Class 10 boy gives kidnappers the slip, alerts police, 2 nabbed

Chennai :

The abductors allegedly kidnapped the Class 10 student, identified as Vignesh, 14, of Vadakkumada Veedhi in Kolathur on the night of April 27. Vignesh, son of Ganesh, a private firm employee, was playing on the street when the suspects took him away on a bike at around 8.30 pm. Later in the night, Ganesh had informed Rajamangalam police station about his missing son.





While the kidnappers demanded Rs 2 lakh as ransom from his father, the boy managed to give a slip to his abductors and escaped from the detained house at Ambattur Industrial Estate. He returned home and later gave details about his abductors to the police.





Based on the information given by the boy, the police tracked down the two suspects identified as Lokeshwaran, 29 and Ajith Kumar, 24 of Ambattur Industrial Estate.





Police arrested the two and noted that Lokeshwaran already had a few cases against him including murder and child lifting.