Good water storage boosts early kuruvai acreage in Delta

Thiruchirapalli :

According to farmers, they used to cultivate summer paddy crop between Samba and early kuruvai cultivation. In the Delta region, the coverage would be over 55,000 ha with a maximum of 17,863 ha in Thanjavur.





In an unusual occurrence, the Delta region experienced heavy rains in January. Because of this, farmers were skeptical over taking up the summer crop cultivation and the acreage came down this season from the normal quantum. For instance, around 70,000 ha was cultivated during the previous season and agriculture experts claimed that the delay in the cultivation of summer crops had resulted in the decrease in the acreage.





Though the summer cultivation was widely taken up with a decreased acreage across the region. farmers are waiting for the harvest, which is expected to start by May 15.





Meanwhile, early kuruvai, which used to be cultivated from April and May, has been undertaken across the region and at least 75,000 ha has been targeted in districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. In Thanjavur, the cultivation has been targeted at least 20,000 ha and the maximum acreage is expected to be achieved in pockets like Kumbakonam, Tiruvidaimaruthur and Tirupananthal taluks.





Since we get three phase power supply for at least 12 hours, the cultivation of early kuruvai is possible and many farmers have come forward to take up such cultivation, farmers from the region noted.





Meanwhile, senior agricultural technocrat P Kalaivanan said that the region had received a good spell during the northeast monsoon for over 75 days and this had recharged the groundwater. “This has enthused the farmers, who have borewells, to take up kuruvai cultivation. Thus, there won’t be any problem for farmers,” he added.