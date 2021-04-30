Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Rahul's 91 takes Punjab to 179 against RCB in IPL

Published: Apr 30,202109:21 PM by PTI

Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 91 as Punjab Kings posted 179 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Image source: Twitter handle-@IPL
Ahmedabad:
Put into bat, opener Rahul anchored the innings with a 57-ball knock, while Chris Gayle (46 off 24) and Harpreet Brar (25 off 17 balls) were the other contributors for Punjab.

For RCB, Kyle Jamieson (2/32) recovered from a hammering from Gayle to scalp two batsmen while Daniel Sams (1/24), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (1/11) took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 91 not out, C Gayle 46; Kyle Jamieson 2/32).
