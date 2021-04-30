Fri, Apr 30, 2021

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins the toss against PBKS

Published: Apr 30,202107:16 PM by Online Desk

Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss against PBKS and opts to field

Screen grab of the toss video
Chennai: In the most awaited 26th match of IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore  and Punjab Super Kings, the former won the toss and decided to bowl 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, D Padikkal, R Patidar, G Maxwell, AB de Villiers, S Ahmed, D Sams, K Jamieson, H Patel, M Siraj, Y Chahal 

Punjab Super Kings: KL Rahul, P Singh, C Gayle, N Pooran, D Hooda, S Khan, R Meredith, R Bishnoi, M Shami, C Jordan, H Brar
