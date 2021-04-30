Scotland's Sturgeon says wouldn't propose independence referendum immediately

Glasgow :

"I don't believe we should propose a referendum right at this moment," Sturgeon told BBC Radio.





"I'm a lifelong believer in independence, I want Scotland to be independent, but firstly we've got to steer the country through the crisis."





Sturgeon's party, the Scottish National Party, have pledged to hold a new referendum by the end of 2023 if they win a majority in an election on May 6.