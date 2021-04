Delhi Capitals hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the middle of the 16th over in the IPL match here on Thursday.

Opener Prithvi Shaw stole the show by scoring a smooth highest of 82 for 41 balls. To be next on the list was Shikhar Dhawan who made a 46 for 47 balls whereas captain Pant scored a 16 for 8 balls.