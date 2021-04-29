IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field

Ahmedabad :

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.





Lalit Yadav replaced Amit Mishra, who has sustained a shoulder injury, with Lalit Yadav in the DC playing XI while KKR remained unchanged.





Teams:





Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.





Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.