Rajasthan Royals earned a 171 for four against Mumbai Indians in the first innings of today’s match of the Indian Premier League after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and the team opted to bowl.

Image source: Twitter handle-@rajasthanroyals Chennai : Sanju Samson topped the scoreboard with a 42 for 26 balls whereas Joe Buttler was second on the list with a 41 for 32 balls. Besides, Shivam Dubey earned a 35 for 31. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a 32 for 20.