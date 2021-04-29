‘Women turnout hints at EPS return’

Thiruchirapalli :

After inspecting the counting centre, Annamalai told reporters that he was satisfied with the three tier security provided at the counting centre and members of the AIADMK-led front would extend full support to the government and EC officials in strictly following the pandemic restrictions.





“We are confident that the AIADMK-BJP front would sweep in all the four segments in Karur as more number of women votes have been polled in the district and this is an indication for the alliance’s sweep,” said Annamalai.





The huge turnout of women across the state would ensure Palaniswami to be the Chief Minister again and the BJP would register a remarkable victory. “At least 10 MLAs from BJP would enter the Assembly this time,” said Annamalai.





Stating that there was no COVID-19 impact until the elections were over, Annamalai urged the people to get vaccinated. He said that only four of 10,000 persons were infected by coronavirus after inoculation.





At the same time, he said that the virus spread was under control in Tamil Nadu and asked the people not to panic.