Hosps run out of COVID beds in Vellore dist

Vellore :

Naruvi hospitals chairman GV Sampath said its 200 beds have been filled already and they are now admitting patients according to their symptoms. “Though we added 30 more beds a week ago, we are full to the capacity now,” he said. He said they have only 28 ventilators. “A patient from Bangladesh was admitted to the hospital and he came with a recommendation from that country’s Prime Minister to be admitted to the ICU.” Sampath added.





Golden-Temple run Narayani hospital’s 120 beds have been filled, including the 20 recently added, a source said. Similarly, at CMC hospital, 170 beds in the COVID ward, including 30 added a week ago, are occupied and plans are afoot to add more beds, officials said. Meanwhile, the 370-bed COVID ward at CMC’s Kannigapuram campus is being readied.