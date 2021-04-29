Diagnostics remain a concern in infected kids

Chennai :

A private lab recently reported a six per cent increase in the number of children testing positive in Chennai, doctors agree with these numbers, adding that in very young children, diagnostics remains a problem.





“In infants, it is difficult to diagnose their condition owing to their inability to express their health. We ask parents to be very vigilant. Additionally, there has been an increase in asymptomatic cases among older children,” said Dr MS Pushkara, consultant paediatrician, Kauveri Hospitals.





Recovery can be a difficult process. Many children have reported cases of anxiety and depression.





Physiological effects are varied, say doctors. “Parents should be aware of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which can present up to 6-8 weeks after recovery,” said Dr Aravind S, MGM Healthcare.