Kovai couple pledge jewellery to donate 100 fans to ESI hosp

Coimbatore :

In Coimbatore, a couple donated 100 pedestal fans to the Government ESI Medical College and Hospital by pledging their jewellery.





The couple, wishing to remain anonymous, donated the fans in response to an appeal by the hospital authorities. The ESI hospital did not have fans as it was fully air-conditioned. “As the hospital has been barred from using air-conditioners during the pandemic, it was spruced up with 300 fans by the government, but even that was inadequate due to the large number of admissions,” a hospital official said.





Following the spike in cases, dean M Raveendran made an appeal to sponsors so they could donate fans for the convenience of COVID-infected patients. He claimed that the fans could be returned once the number of admissions drops.





Responding to the plea, a couple from Ram Nagar area turned up at the hospital on Tuesday with a truck loaded with 100 pedestal fans. “The couple, who did not want to share their personal details, had bought the pedestal fans for Rs 2.2 lakh by pledging their jewellery. We were reluctant to receive the fans and asked them to donate just four or five However, the couple insisted on giving away all the fans,” the dean said.





The hospital authorities then informed the District Collector S Nagarajan, who then spoke to them and asked hospital authorities to receive the fans, so that the couple did not return disappointed. With this, the hospital has so far received 150 fans as donations from the public.