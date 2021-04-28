3 cops get 10-yr RI for custodial death

Madurai :

Thirumalai Muthusamy (40), sub inspector, Ravichandran (57) and Ponram (47) -head constables, have been convicted in the case probed by the CB-CID police. The police personnel were earlier posted in Vadamadurai station, where the incident happened in 2010.





According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on April 5, 2010 when Senthil Kumar (35) of Mottanampatti near Vadamadurai was arrested on charges of extortion under Section 387 of IPC. The police personnel tortured Senthil Kumar physically and he died. Meanwhile, the case booked by Vadamadurai police in the wake of the custodial death was transferred to Dindigul CB-CID in 2014. The CB-CID filed a charge sheet before Dindigul court.





Additional District Judge P Saravanan after hearing the arguments, found the three police personnel guilty. Besides, a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on each of the accused. Abdul Wahab, head constable and other accused, had already died, sources said.