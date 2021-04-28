Petrol bomb hurled at BJP man’s house due to intra-party feud

One of the petrol bomb bottles, which did not explode, found outside the house of BJPfunctionary

Tiruvannamalai :

Tiruvannamalai town police based on a complaint from BJP deputy district secretary Arunai M Anandan (40) registered a case and began investigations to find out the exact reason behind the attack.





Arunai M Anandan, in his complaint to the police, said that he woke up around 2 am after continuous knocking of the door. When he opened the door, three persons, led by Aswin @ Ajith Kumar, barged into the house and suddenly attacked him indiscriminately. They also then hurled petrol-filled bottles which exploded, but did not cause any damage to property or person. Later, the trio left threatening him with dire consequences if he talked or complained anything about S Thanigaivel, the BJP candidate of Tiruvannamalai constituency in the just concluded state Assembly elections.





One of the petrol bombs did not explode and was found intact. It was recovered by the police during investigations at the spot. Inquiries revealed that both Anandan and Thanigaivel fell apart over various issues, including handling of cash during the elections. Anandan started working with party senior Jeevanandan and this further infuriated Thanigaivel.





There was also a talk in the party circles that Anandan planned to complain about Thanigaivel to a state-level functionary, who was expected to visit the district shortly.