Srirangam Yatri Nivas converted into isolation centre for asymptomatic cases

Thiruchirapalli :

The facility was earlier used as an isolation centre during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and was opened for the devotees during the month of February this year. However, as the number of cases is surging at a rapid pace in Tiruchy and across the state in the second wave, the district administration has established some isolation centres and placed a request with the Srirangam temple administration to allow them to make use of the Yatri Nivas as an isolation centre.





Heeding the request, the temple administration granted permission and allowed to use the facility as isolation centre for asymptomatic patients from Wednesday.





As per the arrangements, all the four blocks in the facility would be converted into isolation centres. Each block would have a capacity to accommodate as many as 120 beds and together 480 patients can be treated at the isolation centre.





On Tuesday, Srirangam Sub Collector Visu Mahajan inspected the arrangements and instructed the officials to ensure availability of all necessary facilities that would be required for the patients to be accommodated here.





Three inmates of special prison test positive





Meanwhile, three inmates of a special prison in the Central Prison in Tiruchy tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Six others were also isolated for having symptoms of the disease.





As many as 109 foreign nationals were lodged in the special prison for various offenses, including overstay and using fake passports.





Meanwhile 13 persons, who had tested positive earlier have been undergoing treatment.



