DMK: Sterlite will be shut after 4 months, parties flay Centre

Chennai :

DMK president MK Stalin reiterated that the Sterlite plant was being permitted to reopen only for oxygen production and it would be sealed after the temporary permission ends when DMK forms the government.





Citing the Supreme Court’s order enabling the Centre to distribute oxygen produced in the plant to states based on individual state’s requirement, Stalin said the SC order enabling the Centre was due to failure of the caretaker government in Tamil Nadu to appropriately advance its arguments on the basis of the resolutions passed in the all-party meeting.





Advising PM Narendra Modi to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s full requirement was met with using the oxygen produced in Sterlite, he urged the PMO to issue necessary instructions to the officials of the caretaker government in this regard. The DMK chief also asked the PM to ensure that no injustice is meted out to Tamil Nadu. “Sterlite has been allowed to reopen temporarily only to produce oxygen and for nothing else. I like to reiterate that the Sterlite plant would be sealed as soon as the temporary operation period ends after the DMK forms government,” he added.





“The Tamil Nadu government failed to register the views of political parties in the state on Sterlite deliberately in the Supreme Court and that paved the way for the backdoor entry of Sterlite Copper. It is an injustice done to Tamil Nadu,” said MDMK leader Vaiko.





CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the decision to give preference to Tamil Nadu was taken unanimously by political parties and it is the duty of the Centre to honour the decision of states. The Sterlite Copper could be opened only if the condition was fulfilled.





Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri urged the Centre and state to coordinate and act on a war footing to save lives.