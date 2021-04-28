32-yr-old murdered over previous enmity in JJ Nagar, 3 surrender in court

Chennai :

The deceased, Kannadasan (32) of Padi Pudhu Nagar, father of two children, was a car driver. Kannadasan was earlier arrested in a different case and released on bail. On Monday night, he stepped out with two friends to consume liquor. As they were under the influence of alcohol in the neighbourhood, a five-member gang reached the spot on two-wheelers and hacked him several times before fleeing the spot.





As Kannadasan died on the spot, JJ Nagar police reached the spot and sent his body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and investigation revealed that he was killed for revenge in connection with the murder of one Pragadish in January.





Police said that both Pragadish and Kannadasan were relatives. After the former was murdered, his friends were under the impression that Kannadasan could be behind the murder. The police had detained Kannadasan to safeguard him, but he recently came out on bail and stayed indoors. When he stepped out on Monday for the first time, he was murdered, said police.





Meanwhile, three persons surrendered before a magistrate in Madhavaram court on Tuesday and were remanded in judicial custody. They were identified as Vignesh (20) of Kilpauk, and Paulraj (20) and Yogesh (20) of Padi Pudhu Nagar. Police said that they would be taken into custody to ascertain if there was any other motive for the murder