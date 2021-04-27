Wed, Apr 28, 2021

Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J and J vaccines for over-50s - PM

Published: Apr 27,202110:00 PM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Irish government has agreed to allow the use of both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people over 50 years old, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

Image source: Reuters
Image source: Reuters
Dublin:
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been paused by health authorities and AstraZeneca was only allowed for those over 60.

The country is broadly on target in its rollout, Martin told journalists when asked if he expected to achieve its goal of vaccinating 80% of the adult population by the end of June.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations