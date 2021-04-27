Ethiopia reports 841 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa :

The ministry also reported 19 new deaths from Covid-19 in a day, bringing the national death toll to 3,570, the Xinhua news agency reported.





A total of 750 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the national count of Covid-19 recoveries to 193,497.





Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the East Africa region, and is so far the fourth most Covid-19 affected country in Africa in terms of positive cases.





According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 56,051 Covid-19 patients, with 990 of them in severe condition.





Ethiopia is supplying Covid-19 vaccines to its population after the country received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, a WHO-led initiative aimed at providing more equitable access to vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.





The East African country had also received a batch of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines that was donated by the Chinese government.