US Embassy monitoring situation, taking measures to safeguard its employees from COVID-19 in India: spokesman

New Delhi :

Speaking about reports of embassy staff getting affected with coronavirus, a US embassy spokesperson told ANI, "We're closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees, including offering vaccines to them. Due to privacy concerns, we're unable to share additional information."





The spokesperson also offered his sympathies to people of India, "We offer our deepest sympathy to the people of India who are suffering during this global pandemic." India is facing the worst second wave of COVID-19 pandemic amid surging cases. The country reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the latest government data.