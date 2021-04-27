Five killed as buses collide on ECR, 20 hurt

Chennai :

Police sources said a group of people from Ramapuram village in Melmaruvathur was heading towards Kalpakkam for an engagement ceremony on a private bus on the ECR. Around 5.30 pm, when near Kuvathur, the bus collided with the government bus which came from the opposite direction. In the impact, the people travelling on the private bus suffered severe injuries.





The onlookers began rescue operations and Kuvathur police rushed to the spot. Twenty people who suffered injuries were taken to the Maduranthagam GH. Police identified the deceased as Vettairayan (60), Alamelu (55), Annapurna (52) and Munniammal (50) from Ramapuram, and the driver of the government bus, Ayyappan, 40.





Police said the group wanted to return to Ramapuram before 10 pm due to COVID travel restrictions.





Kuvathur police have registered a case.