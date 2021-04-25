Real Madrid coach Zidane not giving up on La Liga title

Madrid :

Zidane's side is currently placed at the second position with 71 points from 33 matches and the side is two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.





"I don't think so. It's true that there are two points lost today but I don't think so," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "I think we have to continue, we've tried, we've missed something offensively, with the ball, but I don't think the league is decided," he added.





If Atletico Madrid defeats Athletic Bilbao later today, then the side will go five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Real Madrid also saw Eden Hazard returning to the field as he came on as a substitution in the 77th minute of the game against Real Betis.





Commenting on Hazard, Zidane said: ""Well, it's just a few minutes. He's been out for almost three months, but I see him fine." "He can contribute. I think he played 15-20 minutes with spark, with energy. Most importantly, nothing bothered him. He is going to contribute and we are going to need him," he added.