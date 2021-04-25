Large number of people flock to grocery shops in Karnataka despite weekend curfew

Bangalore :

The norms of the weekend curfew in the state permitted food and grocery shops to operate from 6 am to 10 am only, until the curfew ends on April 26 at 6 am.





The market was bustling with people who stepped out for procuring essential commodities.





Many states have resort to weekend curfews in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Kerala had imposed a weekend curfew for Saturday and Sunday in which only essential services and emergency travel is allowed.





Uttar Pradesh imposed a complete weekend lockdown till 7 am on Monday while night curfews remain will remain in place in all districts. Delhi has also imposed a six-day lockdown till 5 am on April 26.





As per the Union Health Ministry, 20,172 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka while 208 people died due to the deadly virus on Saturday.





As of Saturday, the active COVID-19 cases in the state are 2,34,483 while the total caseload has reached 13,04,397 and the death toll has risen to 14,283.