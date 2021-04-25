Supreme Court judge Justice Shantanagoudar passes away at Gurugram hospital

New Delhi :

Soni, in a message, said that Justice Shantanagoudar has 'left for heavenly abode on the late evening hour of Saturday.'





According to Supreme Court sources, it was revealed that Justice Shantanagoudar had not been keeping well for some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.





During his treatment, Justice Shantanagoudar died in the hospital. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with pneumonia. He passed away yesterday, the source said, adding that a team of expert doctors were treating him very well.





Justice Shantanagoudar was born on May 5, 1958 and enrolled as a lawyer in September 1980. He mainly practiced in civil, criminal and Writ matters.





Justice Shantanagoudar was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003 and as a permanent Judge in 2004. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. He was to retire on May 4, 2023.