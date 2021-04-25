Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

Published: Apr 25,202109:52 AM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazil's northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four people injured, local media reported.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Vitoria:
Industrial gas maker White Martins, the owner of the plant, said in a statement that the production of oxygen in the region has not been affected, as the unit was dedicated to packing the gas. The company, which is investigating the causes for the incident, said it is looking for alternative places to fill the oxygen cylinders.

The explosion comes as hospitals in Brazil have run out of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. In the northern city of Manaus, a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus forced the federal government to fly oxygen in tanks across the country earlier this year in an attempt to save people from suffocating to death.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations