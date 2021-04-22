Djokovic starts Serbia Open with straight sets win

Belgrade :

Djokovic easily overcame the South Korean in less than 90 minutes to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament, which was reinstituted this year after a pause of eight years, Xinhua reports.





In the next stage, Djokovic will face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic who defeated Arthur Rinderknech.





World number 10 Mateo Berrettini also qualified for the quarter-finals by beating Marco Cecchinato.





The prize money for the tournament, played at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade until April 25, is 650,000 euros.