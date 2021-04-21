Goyal calls upon exporters to reach USD 400 bn merchandise exports this fiscal

New Delhi :

While interacting with various Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Goyal said that several sectors have large export potential, which needs to be identified and harnessed.





He called upon the ''exporters to strive to attain ambitious growth of more than 25 per cent to reach USD 400 billion merchandise exports during the current year''.





In 2020-21, the country's exports declined by 7 per cent to about USD 290 billion despite disruptions, uncertainty, lockdowns, supply chain difficulties, labour issues, and order cancellations in the Covid year.





''In the first two weeks of this month also, the performance has been very good,'' he added while assuring all support to exporters.