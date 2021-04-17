Conditions aren't really conducive to swing bowling in Chennai, says Trent Boult

Chennai :

In the last two games in Chennai, teams batting first have won the matches from a losing position. Mumbai Indians had come from behind to clinch a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday while RCB defeated SRH by six runs on Wednesday.





Boult feels staying in the game till the last minute holds the key to get over the line at MA Chidambaram Stadium. "The conditions aren't really conducive to swing bowling, it's an abrasive surface. We need to find ways. The last couple of results here show that if you just stay in the game, you never know what'll happen," Boult told host broadcaster Star Sports.





"Not much swing in these conditions. Only some spin on offer. I'm not going to try my luck at left-arm orthodox spin (smiles). The challenge is to adapt to these conditions," he further. "We've had a couple of games here now, so we're aware of the recipe we need to stick to. Just got to use your experience and the pitch in these conditions. All part of the challenge," Boult added.





Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday evening. SRH has so far played two games and has faced defeats on both occasions. First, against KKR, the Orange Army lost by 10 runs, and next against RCB, they suffered a six-run loss. Both were close games, and the team will look to turn its fortunes around now.





Mumbai Indians lost their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but came from behind to clinch a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.